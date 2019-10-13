Man injured in early morning Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 4 a.m., dispatch received a call in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue, they spoke with a 23-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and his injury was found to be non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting, and no suspect information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.