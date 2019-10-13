Local Sailor honored as Military Citizen of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach Sailor was named this year’s Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year at a luncheon hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber Friday.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Cordero, a personnel officer in charge of all pay, gains, transfers and separation transactions for Operational Test and Evaluation Forces, earned the award thanks to her community service and volunteer work.

Cordero worked with the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Cyn’s Vision, a program she created that provides coloring and activity books to children with special needs. The books, called “Don’t let a disability disable you,” show children that they can achieve any goal they set out to accomplish.

“My parents always taught me the importance of giving back, even when you don’t get anything in return because life will reward you in a different way,” Cordero said. “Volunteering has become my way of life and it means everything to me.”

“Petty Officer Cordero is a superstar for both the Navy and the Hampton Roads community,” said Cmdr. Brad Bauer, Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Forces. “Her passion for improving the lives of children exemplifies the Navy’s involvement in the Hampton Roads community. She is a remarkable Sailor.”