First Warning Forecast: Soggy overnight with patchy fog

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 4 AM for portions of northeast North Carolina along the Albemarle Sound and Currituck Sound, including tributaries.

The much-needed rain will continue overnight. This is all thanks to a front stalled over the area and an area of low pressure riding along it. Temperatures will be fairly mild in the mid 60s. We are seeing some patchy fog.

Expect a few lingering showers along with some fog to start the work week. High pressure will build in which will help to clear the clouds out and it should turn out to be a nice day with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Monday night thanks to mostly clear skies.

Tuesday is looking dry with highs in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances will go up Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. Showers will be likely throughout the day Wednesday. A few storms are also not out of the question. It will be breezy with highs in the low and mid 70s.

The cold front will move out and cooler air will move in on Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy and sunny with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s both days. Temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight, so expect a chilly start to your Friday. We’ll start to warm back up a bit just in time for the weekend.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs near 70 on Saturday and into the mid 70s on Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Melissa is moving toward the east-northeast near 18 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A further increase in forward speed and a turn toward the east are expected on Monday, with that motion continuing into Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected tonight, and Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low later tonight or early Monday.

A strong tropical wave, accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean just west of the west coast of Africa. Although showers and thunderstorms associated with the system decreased somewhat earlier this evening, satellite imagery indicates that they are beginning to increase once again. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward over or just east of the Cabo Verde Islands. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any further development by midweek.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorm over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and portions of Central America are associated with a broad area of low pressure over eastern Honduras. This system is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward across northern Honduras, southern Belize, and northern Guatemala, which is likely to inhibit tropical cyclone formation for the next couple of days due to land interaction. By Wednesday, however, the disturbance is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions could become a little more conducive for some organization to occur.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are not particularly conducive, and any development of this system over the next few days should be slow to occur while it moves westward at around 15 mph. By late Wednesday as the disturbance approaches the southern Lesser Antilles, upper-level winds are forecast to become quite hostile for any significant development to occur.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

