First Warning Forecast: Soggy overnight with patchy fog

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 4 AM for portions of northeast North Carolina along the Albemarle Sound and Currituck Sound, including tributaries.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High
Tropical Update
Melissa is moving toward the east-northeast near 18 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A further increase in forward speed and a turn toward the east are expected on Monday, with that motion continuing into Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected tonight, and Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low later tonight or early Monday.
A strong tropical wave, accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean just west of the west coast of Africa. Although showers and thunderstorms associated with the system decreased somewhat earlier this evening, satellite imagery indicates that they are beginning to increase once again. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward over or just east of the Cabo Verde Islands. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any further development by midweek.
* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (60%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)
Disorganized showers and thunderstorm over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and portions of Central America are associated with a broad area of low pressure over eastern Honduras. This system is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward across northern Honduras, southern Belize, and northern Guatemala, which is likely to inhibit tropical cyclone formation for the next couple of days due to land interaction. By Wednesday, however, the disturbance is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions could become a little more conducive for some organization to occur.
* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)
A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are not particularly conducive, and any development of this system over the next few days should be slow to occur while it moves westward at around 15 mph. By late Wednesday as the disturbance approaches the southern Lesser Antilles, upper-level winds are forecast to become quite hostile for any significant development to occur.
* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)
Meteorologist April Loveland
