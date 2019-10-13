× First Warning Forecast: Rain finally moving in across the area this evening

Rain will continue to spread over the area overnight. Temperatures will be fairly mild in the 60s. Expect rain to be heavy at times overnight, but should move out by Monday morning.

Columbus Day will start off cloudy with a few lingering showers as the area of low pressure moves out. Skies will clear as the day progresses and high pressure build in. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Seasonable and dry Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 70s. More wet weather will move in for Wednesday. And area of low pressure looks like it’ll form off the coast and spread rain in our direction. A cold front will move through as well. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week, but temperatures will be below normal. Highs on Thursday will be in the low and mid 60s and upper 60s on Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is moving toward the east near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with a gradual increase in forward speed through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next day or so, and Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Sunday or Sunday night.

