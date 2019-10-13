Copper bust stolen & granite mounting base damaged at Wright Brothers National Memorial

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A copper reproduction bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial, says the National Park Service.

Officials with the The Park Service and local law enforcement are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.

The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged. The monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning, reports say.

The memorial honors Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Dare County or the Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

The National Park Service says a portion of the park could be temporarily closed to visitors on Sunday while they continue to investigate.