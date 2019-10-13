‘Boos & Brews’ event at the Virginia Living Museum on Halloween

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum wants guests to treat themselves to a night filled with drinks, food and Halloween fun!

Boos & Brews is the second happy hour event in VLM’s Museum Mixer Series. During this event, the Virginia Living Museum invites adults 21 and up to sip on brews from local breweries, grab a bite of tasty treats from Wild Side Cafe and dance the night away with the DJ on the dance floor.

The mixer begins at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with the last drink poured at 8 p.m. Cost for the evening is $15 for VLM Members, $20 day of, and $20 for non-members, $25 day of. Access to the S’mores Station can be purchased the night of for an additional $3 per guest.

At check-in guests will receive four tasting tickets with the option to purchase beer, wine or sangria.

While exploring the Museum’s exhibits on the upper and lower levels, take part in a Selfie Safari and look out for hidden pumpkins for a chance to win prizes, as well as being featured on the Museum’s official Instagram account.

Don’t forget to put on your spookiest costume so you can enter the Haunt It and Flaunt It costume contest. First place winners receive bragging rights, a trophy and two free tickets to the next mixer. Runner-ups will receive a trophy and one free ticket to the next mixer.

Categories for the costume contest are:

Best Group

Best Nature- the med

med Best Cos-play

Most Original

Most Eco-Friendly

Local breweries featured during the mixer include:

St. George Brewing Company

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

Silver Hand Meadery

Guests also have the option to purchase group tickets up to ten admissions. Cost for group tickets are $130 for VLM Members and $180 for Non-Members. All group ticket sales include 10 individual admissions to the mixer plus a S’mores Station ticket for each person. All prices and more information are available at this link.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I64, exit 258A. For more information call (757)-595-1900 or visit the website.