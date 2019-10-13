11 people on an Illinois hayride were rushed to hospitals after a car struck their wagon

Eleven people were rushed to hospitals in Illinois after a vehicle struck the haywagon they were riding in, authorities said.

The crash took place Saturday in Kendall County, the sheriff’s office said — about 55 miles southwest of Chicago.

The car flipped over after hitting the wagon, according to CNN affiliate WLS, which reported that 11 of the 12 people on the hayride were taken to four hospitals.

One patient was in critical condition and two others in fair condition at the Rush Copley Healthcare Center in Bristol Township, said Courtney Satlak, the hospital’s director of marketing. No further information on the ages or sex of those patients was available, Satlak told CNN.

Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora also received patients from the crash, according to a nursing supervisor, who couldn’t confirm how many patients the hospital was treating or their condition.

There were two people in the car, and they were both treated at the scene, WLS reported.

A hayrack ride, or a hayride, is a traditional American fall activity in which a group of people ride in a wagon loaded with hay bales.