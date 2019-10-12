The Locker Room Show | October 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's sixth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Ocean Lakes, Kempsville vs. Granby, Churchland vs. Norview, Norcom vs. Lake Taylor, Nansemond River vs. Grassfield, Western Branch vs. Deep Creek, King's Fork vs. Oscar Smith, Indian River vs. Hickory, Jamestown vs. Poquoson and Menchville vs. Woodside.

Plus, Megan showcases Norfolk Academy vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.