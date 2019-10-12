Police investigating after man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive late Friday night.

According to the department, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Newport News officer in the area of Aqueduct Drive heard gunshots. Additional officers responded and located an adult man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips app.