Old Dominion University Police searching for suspect after reported sexual assault on campus

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating a sexual assault that took place on campus, according to Old Dominion University’s crime alert that was sent out to warn students Friday.

According to the alert, a sexual assault was reported to have happened around 8:45 p.m. at 1065 W. 48th Street.

A woman reported to ODU Police that she was sexually assaulted by a man who was invited into the residence.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, is described as a college aged male, 5’ 9” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He fled the area on foot, reports say.

The police investigation is ongoing and at this time there is limited information on the suspect.

If you have any information related to this assault that might be helpful to the investigation, contact the Old Dominion University Police by phone at (757)-683-4000 or in person at 4516 Monarch Way.