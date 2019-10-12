ODU football falls to Marshall, 31-17

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (ODUSports.com) – Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to cut Marshall’s lead to 24-17 midway through the third quarter, but Brenden Knox’s six yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the game put Marshall up 31-17 and that was the final score Saturday afternoon at Marshall.

Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) got on the board first with a one-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Green to Devin Miller to complete a 12 play, 94-yard scoring drive.

Marshall pushed its lead to 14-0 on a 17-yard touchdown run from Green to cap a nine play, 77-yard drive.

Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) got on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Messiah deWeaver to Aaron Moore. The touchdown completed a seven play, 75-yard drive that featured a 20-yard first down run by deWeaver.

The Thundering Herd added a 45-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser with 11 seconds left in the first half, but Blake Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 75-yards to the Marshall 22 to set up a Nick Rice 39-yard field goal to make the halftime score 17-10 Marshall.

Willie Johnson scored on a 27-yard run to Marshall up 24-10 before Strong’s run made it a one score game again.

deWeaver completed 8-of-14 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Moore caught his first career touchdown. Strong led the Monarchs with 35 yards rushing.

Lawrence Garner led ODU with 12 tackles and a sack, while Jordan Young finished the day with 11 tackles.

Next up for the Monarchs (1-5) is a game at UAB next Saturday.