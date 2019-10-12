ODU football falls to Marshall, 31-17

Posted 8:18 pm, October 12, 2019, by

ODU football, Kesean Strong and Calvin Brewton

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (ODUSports.com) – Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to cut Marshall’s lead to 24-17 midway through the third quarter, but Brenden Knox’s six yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the game put Marshall up 31-17 and that was the final score Saturday afternoon at Marshall.

Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) got on the board first with a one-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Green to Devin Miller to complete a 12 play, 94-yard scoring drive.

Marshall pushed its lead to 14-0 on a 17-yard touchdown run from Green to cap a nine play, 77-yard drive.

Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) got on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Messiah deWeaver to Aaron Moore. The touchdown completed a seven play, 75-yard drive that featured a 20-yard first down run by deWeaver.

ODU football, head coach Bobby Wilder

The Thundering Herd added a 45-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser with 11 seconds left in the first half, but Blake Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 75-yards to the Marshall 22 to set up a Nick Rice 39-yard field goal to make the halftime score 17-10 Marshall.

Willie Johnson scored on a 27-yard run to Marshall up 24-10 before Strong’s run made it a one score game again.

deWeaver completed 8-of-14 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Moore caught his first career touchdown. Strong led the Monarchs with 35 yards rushing.

Lawrence Garner led ODU with 12 tackles and a sack, while Jordan Young finished the day with 11 tackles.

Next up for the Monarchs (1-5) is a game at UAB next Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.