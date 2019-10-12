Ocean Lakes High School’s Xander Jedlick makes first start at quarterback in Christopher Newport’s first win of the season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After starting off the season with four straight losses, Christopher Newport University football gets its first victory of the season with a 34-10 win over William Paterson University.

The Captains turned to freshman quarterback and Virginia Beach product Xander Jedlick, who posted a 23-3 record over the last two seasons at Ocean Lakes High School.

CNU scored early in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown by Nick Hunter to give the Captains a 7-0 lead. WPU was next to score, tying the game at seven in the second quarter.

The Captains answered back with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Luncher, giving Jedlick his first career passing touchdown.

CNU wouldn’t look back, carrying a 27-7 lead into the half before winning it 34-10.

Jedlick finished the day 13-for18 with 181 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Captains (1-4) is an away matchup against Montclair State University next Saturday.