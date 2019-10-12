Max Scherzer carries no-hit bid into 7th inning, Nationals take 2-0 series lead in NLCS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the second straight night, the Washington Nationals carry a no-hitter late into the game.

After Aníbal Sánchez carried one into the eighth inning last night, Max Scherzer made it to the seventh inning today before Paul Goldschmidt singled to left field.

In seven innings pitched Scherzer allowed one hit, two walks, no runs and struck out 11.

UVA product Sean Doolittle pitched the eighth inning and Virginia Beach’s Daniel Hudson was brought in to pitch for the final two outs of the game, earning the save as the Nats take a 2-0 series lead.

Washington went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in game two of the best of seven NLCS. Game three is Monday at 7:38 p.m. in Washington, DC.