× First Warning Forecast: Sunny, but watch out for rough surf and tidal flooding

***Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 4PM for Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, York, Newport News, Hampton/Poquosonn and until 5PM for Accomack and Northampton County.

Today will be the pick of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls the area. Subtropical Storm Melissa will continue to pull away from the coast. We will still have very rough surf which could cause some beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Tidal flooding will be an issue yet again this evening at times of high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is 9 PM. Minor flooding is likely, so plan accordingly if you live or travel through an area that experiences tidal flooding. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid and upper 70s. A cold front will approach today and clouds will increase this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a cold front stalls over the area. An area of low pressure will move along the front giving us increasing rain chances by the afternoon and especially at night. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the low and mid 70s. Minor Tidal flooding will be possible once again Sunday morning at 9 AM at Sewells Point.

Columbus Day will start off cloudy with a few lingering showers as the area of low pressure moves out. Skies will clear as the day progresses and high pressure build in. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Seasonable and dry Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 70s. More wet weather will move in for Wednesday. And area of low pressure looks like it’ll form off the coast and spread rain in our direction. A cold front will move through as well. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week, but temperatures will be below normal. Highs on Thursday will be in the low and mid 60s and upper 60s on Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Melissa was located 265 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Melissa is moving toward the east-northeast near 10 mph. A gradual increase in forward speed is expected tonight through Monday. On the forecast track, Melissa will continue to move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected today, with a faster rate of weakening tonight. Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.