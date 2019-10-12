× First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds and showers, wide-range of temperatures

***Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 2 PM for Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, York, Newport News, Hampton/Poquosonn, Accomack and Northampton County.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a cold front stalls over the area. An area of low pressure will move along the front giving us increasing rain chances by the afternoon and especially at night. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the low and mid 70s. Minor Tidal flooding will be possible once again Sunday morning at 9 AM at Sewells Point.

Columbus Day will start off cloudy with a few lingering showers as the area of low pressure moves out. Skies will clear as the day progresses and high pressure build in. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Seasonable and dry Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 70s. More wet weather will move in for Wednesday. And area of low pressure looks like it’ll form off the coast and spread rain in our direction. A cold front will move through as well. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week, but temperatures will be below normal. Highs on Thursday will be in the low and mid 60s and upper 60s on Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is moving toward the east near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with a gradual increase in forward speed through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next day or so, and Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Sunday or Sunday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

