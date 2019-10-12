Family of four displaced after Chesapeake house fire, two cats rescued

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of four is displaced Saturday afternoon after a fire damaged their Great Bridge home.

Reports say that firefighters were called to the scene in the 400 block of Slate Street around 3:26 p.m., after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Chesapeake Engine 6 arrived six minutes later and discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic area.

Chesapeake firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and rescue two cats from the structure, the fire was marked under control at 4:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

