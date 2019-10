CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Cotton Gin gift shop on Route 168 in Jarvisburg caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Currituck County Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in around 1:38 p.m. There have been no injuries reported.

Firefighters are still battling the flames right now and the cause is currently undetermined.

The gift shop is severely damaged.

The gift shop is severely damaged.