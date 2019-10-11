Woman injured after being hit by car in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A young woman was injured after being hit by a car in the area of Hughes Boulevard and Sawyer Street Friday afternoon.

The Elizabeth City Police Department was notified of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say 78-year-old James Blount of Elizabeth City hit the pedestrian, 20-year-old Samantha Winslow, also of Elizabeth City.

Winslow was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

