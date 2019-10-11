Woman injured after being hit by car in Elizabeth City

Posted 9:40 pm, October 11, 2019, by

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A young woman was injured after being hit by a car in the area of Hughes Boulevard and Sawyer Street Friday afternoon.

The Elizabeth City Police Department was notified of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say 78-year-old James Blount of Elizabeth City hit the pedestrian, 20-year-old Samantha Winslow, also of Elizabeth City.

Winslow was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related: Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Elizabeth City 

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.311198 by -76.223155.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.