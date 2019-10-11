What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of October 13th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of October 13th

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

BATWOMAN

“The Rabbit Hole” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

LEGACY – Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs. Elizabeth Anweis also stars. The episode was written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega (#102). Original airdate 10/13/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Stranger Beside Me”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

TECHNOLOGY BECOMES THE NEW THREAT- Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#502). Original airdate 10/13/2019.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

ALL AMERICAN

“Speak Ya Clout” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

EVERYTHING IS NOT OKAY – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) torn about where to play football, he is taken aback to learn who his Dad has added to the team. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) faces repercussions for not taking his upcoming football game seriously. Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets mad at Spencer after Olivia (Samantha Logan) let it slip about his football plans. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) has found her voice again through music, which may bridge the gap between her and her mom. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEPARATED – With Freeland under full-blown occupation, the Pierce family gets pulled in different directions. Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) find themselves at odds with each other. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) rebels as Blackbird while Jennifer (China Anne McClaim) feels powerless despite having powers. Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Damon Gupton also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Charles Holland (#302). Original airdate 10/14/2019.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

THE FLASH

“A Flash of the Lightning” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh (#602). Original airdate 10/15/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

ARROW

“Starling City” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801). Original airdate 10/15/2019.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

FIRST DAY OF SENIOR YEAR — Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public. Kevin (Casey Cott) applies for a spot on the Blue & Gold to make amends with Betty (Lili Reinhart). And Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith), the school’s new principal Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star (#402). Original airdate 10/16/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Secret of the Old Morgue” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, S) (HDTV)

KATIE FINDLAY (“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learns that Tiffany Hudson’s corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s dress on hold to pull off one of her most risky missions yet. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) enlist the help of a stranger (guest star Katie Findlay) in an attempt to help Nancy. Lastly, the town gathers to participate in the annual bucket ritual done on the last night of the Summer Festival. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau (#102). Original airdate 10/16/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

SUPERNATURAL

“Raising Hell” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SENDING OUT AN SOS – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) call on Rowena (Guest Star Ruth Connell) to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch (Guest Star David Haydn-Jones). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1503). Original airdate 10/17/2019.

LEGACIES

“This Year Will Be Different” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ALEXIS DENISOF GUEST STARS AS THE NEW HEADMASTER — Determined to move forward with her new life alone, Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) latest hunt leads her on a collision course with the past she’s been desperately trying to leave behind. Meanwhile, on their first day back in school, Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) newfound status as the popular guy leads to tensions with Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Elsewhere, as MG (Quincy Fouse) contemplates telling Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) how he feels about her, the arrival of a mysterious vampire puts a wrench into his plan. Finally, as Alaric (Matthew Davis) gets settled into his new role at Mystic Falls High School, the students of the Salvatore School meet their new headmaster, Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2019.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

CHARMED

“Things to Do in Seattle When You’re Dead”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SAVE US — The Charmed Ones must learn to navigate the new world they now inhabit. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) tries making sense of some very intense dreams and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) try to accept their new roles. Harry (Rupert Evans) isn’t quite himself ever since his encounter with the hooded villain, forcing he and Mel to go on an old-fashioned road trip in search of the demons attempting to bring about the extinction of all witches. A personal loss strengthens the bond between Maggie and Mel. Also starring Jordan Donica. Nick Gomez directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#202). Original airdate 10/18/2019.

DYNASTY

“Caution Never Won A War”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

POWER MOVES – As Blake (Grant Show) and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) face legal troubles, Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood) handle the outcome of Liam’s (Adam Huber) accident in very different ways. Anders (Alan Dale) visits Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) at the hotel where they break ground and discover a room filled with valuable historical artifacts. Michael Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) jail stint takes an interesting turn while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Dominique (Michael Michele) make power moves. Maddison Brown also stars. David M. Israel wrote the episode which was directed by Melanie Mayron (#302). Original airdate 10/18/2