Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Multi-talented actor, director, writer and musician Crispin Glover discusses his most recent role as a psychotic French hit man in the new action thriller "Lucky Day". We get some inside information about the movie and learn what it was like to work with director and Oscar-winning writer Roger Avary.

"Lucky Day" is in theaters and on demand on October 11th, 2019.