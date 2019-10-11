Suffolk Police investigating after break-in at downtown coffee shop

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after an unknown person broke into the Pourfavor Coffee Shop in Downtown Suffolk Wednesday night.

According to the department, the person broke a side window and entered the coffee shop at approximately 10:07 p.m. The person took a water jug containing an unknown amount of cash donations off the counter, then fled on foot, exiting through the broken window.

If you or someone you know has information in this case or can identify the person in these pictures, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.