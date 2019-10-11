Suffolk Peanut Festival is open for its 42nd year!

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Peanut Festival is back, bringing with all kinds of fun and entertainment – all while honoring the region’s devotion to peanuts.

Everything kicks off again at 10 Friday morning, after opening up Thursday. The festival is set to run through Sunday.

The peanut fest has been around 42 years – a premier event for a city that has its roots in agriculture – specifically peanuts.

You can imagine with that much history, it’s hard to keep things new and fresh, but they do it.

This year, bringing in a straw maze, some new activities in the family play area – and a butterfly house.

“That is definitely the biggest goal of this festival is to balance tradition with new and exciting elements because people do want to see new things each year. We’re always looking for new ideas to freshen things up,” said Theresa Earles, Vice-Chair of the Suffolk Peanut Festival

The festival is expecting up to 125-thousand people here to enjoy the rides, the food and the concerts with big names like Tony Jackson and Carly Pearce.

Tickets are ten dollars.

For more information on the Suffolk Peanut Festival, click here.