Retirees and Rescues: How a little love can go a long way

SUFFOLK, Va. - The older people get, the more difficult it can be to take care of a pet, but many folks still want that love and affection.

That's why the Suffolk Humane Society started a new program pairing retirees and rescues.

"Whenever they get an opportunity to see animals, they just light up," said Margie Wiley, a board member at the Suffolk Humane Society.

The program is still in the early stages, but volunteers from the humane society bring animals from the shelter to Lake Prince Woods Retirement Community or vice versa and retirees are taken to visit the cats and dogs.

"There are people here who can't have another pet, they're not physically able to care for them, but this way they get a little bit of the feel of having one," said resident Lyn Snyder.

Snyder participates every chance she gets, saying it instantly brightens her mood. She's even adopted a cat of her own.

"It makes you feel good, and that's what we need is to feel good and happy. And they're happy when you come and love them a little bit," she said.

It's not just a positive program for the dogs. Wiley told News 3 that she has seen major changes in the animals that have come from a troubled past.

"They get to resocialize with humans that are caring and comforting and touch them lightly," Wiley said.

A small sentiment spreading a lot of love.