Police need help to find suspects wanted in Virginia Beach, Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Hampton Roads need your help to find some suspects wanted in our area.

In Virginia Beach, police are looking for Deon Edwards. He's wanted for felony assault and battery, felony failure to appear, petit larceny and disturbing the peace.

In a separate case, Beach police are also trying to find Kiarae Garris. She's wanted for contempt of court.

Police in Suffolk are looking for William Swimley III. He's wanted for one count of failure to perform construction after advanced payment.

If you know where any of these suspects are, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.