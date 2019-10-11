Coastal Flood Advisory for NE North Carolina and Coastal Virginia

Photo gallery: October tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

Many areas in eastern Virginia and North Carolina have been issued Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories.

The advisories are in effect Friday and into Saturday.

Residents experienced high tide flooding Friday morning (later morning for inland tributaries). The next high tide is near 9 p.m., Friday night.

Residents can expect levels to slowly drop through the weekend.

Here are photos showing flooding, if you have photos or video you can share them through the button below or email pics@wtkr.com.

