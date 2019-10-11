Ocean Lakes head coach Joe Jones honored by Washington Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced Ocean Lakes High School (Virginia Beach, Va.) head football coach Joe Jones has been named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week for week five presented by Inova Sports Medicine.

Coach Joe Jones is in his fourth season at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach. In total, he has been coaching for 25 years. Coach Jones has been named the District Coach of the Year on four separate occasions. After graduating from Virginia Tech, he went on to have a career in the National Football League. During his three-year stint in the league, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Oilers, Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts.

Ocean Lakes High School Athletic Director John Williams stated, “Coach Jones has a team motto of ‘All In.’ Since taking over the program two season ago, he has built upon the already established success from our previous coach. He is one to always be positive, arrive early, and stay late. He has a great and enthusiastic love for each of his players and coaches and takes an individual interest in every one of them. He is not afraid to tell his players how much he loves and cares for them.”

Coach Jones led his team to a 5-1 start, being ranked 52nd in the state of Virginia. Coach Jones has produced a great football product on the field, but he also believes in teaching lessons off the field. He has implemented social media awareness and sportsmanship/character building seminars for his student-athletes. He is a strong promoter of doing the right thing and, in turn, making the world a better place. Williams also said, “Coach Jones has been a great addition to this school. He walks into our principal’s office two or three times a week just so say, ‘thank you.’ He truly believes that he has the best job in the world.”

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts and high school athletic association representatives to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and will be invited to a special event at the end of the season to provide additional resources and training to recipients and their coaching staff.

For more information on the Redskins High School Coach of the Week program or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, visit http://www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or on Instagram @redskinsgiveback.