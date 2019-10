NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Let’s do lunch!

The department has partnered with Newsome Park Elementary School for a program called “First Fridays.”

On the first Friday of every month, both sworn and civilian members of the department will stop by the school and have lunch with the students.

Since last Friday was a half day for students, the event was held for the first time on October 11.