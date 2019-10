Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - AE Honick (@AEHonickMusic) is visiting from from Pittsburgh, Pa. to be part of the Proteus Festival at Zeiders American Dream Theater (thez.org/proteusfestival) in Virginia Beach.

He stopped by the studio with two original songs and gifts from the Steel City.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).