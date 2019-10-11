Man airlifted with serious injuries following Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the call came in at 1:06 p.m. for a crash involving a passenger vehicle in the 700 block of Pitchkettle Road. When crews arrived, they learned that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The adult male driver, the only occupant, received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene. He was initially taken by ambulance to Sentara Obici Hospital, and was then airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

Crews are now on-scene to replace the damaged power pole, and police say the road will remain closed for several hours as work continues.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.