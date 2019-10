Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Voted Best Local Chef 2019 by Coastal Virginia Magazine, Chef K from Chef K Café in Yorktown is set to compete in the first ever Battle of the Chefs at the Watermen's Museum.

Chef K joins us to talk about the competition commemorating the Battle of Yorktown and show us how to make Homemade Remoulade for her Mini Shrimp Po'boys.

Learn more about Chef K at www.chefkcooking.com.