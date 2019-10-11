× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Beautiful Saturday, cold front Sunday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine returns but flooding threat continues…

Mainly dry overnight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. It’ll still be windy with winds out of the north of 10 to 20 mph.

Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds almost everywhere except the immediate coast where there will be more clouds than sun. It will still be windy and “minor” tidal flooding at high tide (9am, 9pm) will continue. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, sunshine will continue Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer highs in the mid 70s. Winds will relax as the area of low pressure continues moving away from the East Coast. Rain will return on Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea this weekend. This system is forecast to move westward toward Central America early next week, and some development is possible if the low remains over water while moving near the coasts of Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A tropical wave, accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Although tropical cyclone formation in this area is climatologically unlikely this late in the hurricane season, some development of this system is possible early next week while it moves generally northwestward near or over the Cabo Verde Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

