Local retirement community’s Classic Car Cruise-In transports residents back in time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Taking a trip down memory lane with a tour of classic cars.

On Saturday, October 5, the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community hosted a Classic Car Cruise-In.

It featured 40 vintage automobiles, motorcycles and specialty vehicles provided by car clubs and personal collectors from across the state.

This was the second year of this free event in Virginia Beach. Attendees rocked to throwback songs and enjoyed live performances as they snacked on diner-inspired cuisine and local craft beers from Smartmouth Brewing Company.

"We've invited some of the most fabulous car owners to come out here and show off their classics to our residents, our friends and family and our guests, and we just hope everybody comes out and has a great time," said Anna Little, the event's director.

Everyone who stopped by got a chance to vote for "Best in Show."