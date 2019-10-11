× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, rain moving in this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain moving in this weekend… An area of low pressure continues to linger off of the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will be windy again today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. The strong winds will bring us “minor” to near “moderate” flooding during times of high tide (near 8 AM and 9 PM today) as well as rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds along the coast and sunshine inland. Highs will return to the low 70s.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Winds will relax as the area of low pressure continues moving away from the East Coast. “Minor” tidal flooding will continue with water level gradually dropping.

Rain will return on Sunday as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 11th

2002 Heavy Rain: 3.45″ Norfolk, 2.83″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located off the northeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States is producing widespread showers, a few thunderstorms, and storm-force winds. The low is expected to continue meandering off the coast during the next day or so, producing strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, and rough surf along portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States coasts through Saturday. Environmental conditions are not conducive for significant subtropical or tropical development of the low, especially after upper-level winds increase over the system during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

