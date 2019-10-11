Free rides to the polls offered for Virginia Beach, Norfolk seniors November 5

NORFOLK, Va. – Registered voters ages 60 and above who live in Norfolk and Virginia Beach and have no available transportation can receive a ride to the polls free of charge this Election Day.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and its community transportation partners Coastal Ride, Black and White Cabs, Norfolk Checker and Yellow Cab of Norfolk are offering the service to provide access for seniors to be able to vote.

Riders may need to share cabs with other senior voters depending on the demand, according to SSSEVA. Taxis will wait outside while voters cast their ballots.

Anyone interested in arranging a ride can call SSSEVA at 757-963-9218 no later than Monday, November 4. Riders will be asked to sign a voucher as receipt of the ride, but will not be asked to pay for the round-trip ride.