Former Fort Eustis Army Staff Sergeant arrested in child porn investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A former Staff Sergeant in the Army has been arrested amid allegations he distributed child porn, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Jonathan Morehouse was arrested this week. Investigators say they found images of child porn on accounts belonging to Morehouse, including on Snapchat.

Morehouse was an Army Staff Sergeant also under investigation for "displaying [predatory] type behavior towards U.S. Army personnel females and multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior with new female recruits," according to the court documents.

Court documents say Morehouse accepted a plea deal in lieu of Court Martial, but a public affairs official was not able to confirm those details. The public affairs official told News 3 Morehouse has now separated from the Army.

On Sunday, investigators carried out a search warrant at his home on base at Fort Eustis.

"I know what this is about, everything you are looking for is on my phone," investigators say Morehouse told them. Court records say Morehouse added, "I have a good excuse for what's on my phone, but you are not going to believe me."

Upon further interview, investigators say Morehouse admitted to possession and distribution of child porn.

Morehouse appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge ruled he can be released from jail on bond once certain conditions are met. As of Friday afternoon, jail records indicate he remains at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.