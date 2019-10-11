Eliza Hope Foundation hosting fall festivities to help support families impacted by Autism

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A local organization is celebrating fun fall festivities while supporting a great cause.

Think about being a parent with a kid on the Autism spectrum and not being able to help them get to therapy appointments and doctor visits because of the distance and cost of driving across Hampton Roads.

This unfortunate dilemma for some parents across the region is why the Eliza Hope Foundation is hosting its Pumpkins, Pinecones and Popcorn event this weekend.

The Eliza Hope Foundation, which serves children and families affected by Autism, also helps provide educational and therapeutic support for children living with autism spectrum disorders.

The foundation recently opened a center that features therapy rooms, plus a small group setting for kids on the Autism spectrum, who can interact in small groups safely, while coming and going from therapy.

Learn more about the Eliza Hope Foundation here.