Coastal Flood Advisory for NE North Carolina and Coastal Virginia

Country music news with Cash from 97.3 the Eagle on Coast Live

Posted 12:07 pm, October 11, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cash from 97.3 the Eagle (eagle97.com) shares details on a visit to the area by Carly Pearce for peanuts, how Eric Church helped out a small fan with a big gift, and how Cash and Carly talked with Dan + Shay about their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.