HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Now celebrating 30 years of scary fun, Haunted Hunt Club Farm's Halloween Festival was named as one of the top-rated haunts in American by the Haunted Attraction Association. Hunt Club's Conrad Brinkman takes us on a tour of thrills, haunts and live entertainment featuring a motley crew of spooky characters.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm is open 6:45 - 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Sundays until Halloween.

