Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It is known that glaucoma may lead to blindness. Beyond this, many people may not know much about the disease including the impact on lifestyle and emotions of people living with glaucoma. Dr. Sahar Bedrood joins us to help educate the public on the severity of glaucoma and how it impacts a person's daily routine.

For more information visit myglaucoma.com.