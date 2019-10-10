× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More wind and tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Strong winds and coastal flooding…An area of low pressure continues to linger off of the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will be windy again today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. The strong winds will bring us “minor” flooding during times of high tide (near 8 AM and 8 PM today) as well as rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. We will see cloudy skies with light showers and drizzle this morning. Clouds will gradually break up this afternoon. Temperatures will remain fall-like with highs in the low 70s today.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with more clouds along the coast and more sunshine inland. It will still be windy and “minor” tidal flooding will continue. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs warming to the mid 70s. Winds will relax as the area of low pressure continues moving away from the East Coast. Rain will return on Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Today: AM Clouds and Drizzle, PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 10th

1903 Hurricane: 74 mph winds Cape Henry, 9′ tides above normal

Tropical Update

We are watching three areas of low pressure to the northwest and east of Bermuda. All three areas have a low chance for tropical development (10-20%).

