Coastal Flood Advisory for NE North Carolina and Coastal Virginia

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Norfolk on October 18

Posted 4:59 pm, October 10, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in town on Friday, October 18, where she will hold a town hall.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 25: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) acknowledges the crowd as she walks on stage to deliver remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The town hall, which will take place at Chartway Arena at 4320 Hampton Boulevard, will be open to the public.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Related: Rep. Elaine Luria hears from residents, talks impeachment inquiry at Virginia Beach town hall 

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also made a stop in Hampton Roads in September to campaign with local candidates in a canvass launch.

Tickets can be reserved here.

Click here for more of our political coverage. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.884190 by -76.301309.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.