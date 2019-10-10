Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Norfolk on October 18

NORFOLK, Va. – Presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in town on Friday, October 18, where she will hold a town hall.

The town hall, which will take place at Chartway Arena at 4320 Hampton Boulevard, will be open to the public.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also made a stop in Hampton Roads in September to campaign with local candidates in a canvass launch.

Tickets can be reserved here.

