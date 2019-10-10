Newport News Shipbuilding bans e-cigarettes on company property

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding has confirmed to News 3 that is will no longer allow e-cigarettes or vaping devices on company property.

The company said the move is to, “provide a safe work environment and prevent potential fire hazards.”

“The new policy is the result of the increased volume of vaping and e-cigarette use inside and outside of the shipyard and the heightened awareness of fire prevention in and around critical infrastructure and equipment,” said the email from Newport News Shipbuilding.

Newport News Shipbuilding’s policy also aligns with the Navy, a primary customer of the company, who instituted a policy prohibiting vaping devices and e-cigarettes on their ships.

“We recognize that this new policy will impact those who vape and use e-cigarettes. The company offers several no-cost and low-cost tobacco cessation programs to help employees stop smoking,” added the company.

