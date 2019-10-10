Navy vet who found healing in unique painting style joins with MOCA, ViBe for “The People’s Pour”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a unique form of art that changed Nez Nelsen’s life and now she’s sharing it with others in what’s being called “Virginia Beach’s largest paint party.”

The People’s Pour runs from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday and it’s in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art and the ViBe Creative District.

100 people are expected to come together and do what’s called pour painting. It’s when an artist mixes a few colors of paint with a pouring medium and then pours it onto a canvas.

The result is a beautiful display of colors and patterns.

Nelsen, a Navy combat veteran and cancer survivor, first started pouring paint last year as an escape from chronic illnesses that make it difficult and painful to even hold a paintbrush for an extended period of time.

She’s since started Nezlife Studios, which has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Nelsen also teaches pour painting to others with disabilities.

Held at the Museum of Contemporary Art, The People’s Pour is taking this unique form of art to a new level.

It’s free and open to the public, but donations to support the ViBe Creative District are encouraged.