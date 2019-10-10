Multiple chicken products sold in Virginia, N.C. recalled for possible listeria contamination

WASHINGTON – A variety of chicken products sold in Virginia and North Carolina have been recalled because of concerns for listeria contamination.

According to the USDA, Tip Top Poultry, Inc, a Rockmart, Georgia company, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that could have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. These products include frozen cooked, diced or shredded chicken.

The products were also sold at Kroger, Aldi and Food Lion stores.

To see a list of the products recalled, click here.

The recall was originally announced on September 28, but was expanded on October 8. Tip Top said it expanded the dates and the scope of the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has said the products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a variety of stores, markets and food institutions nationwide in the United States.

The ready-to-eat products also were produced from January 21, 2019, through September 24, 2019, with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

No one has become sick because of the ready-to-eat meals, according to the USDA.

What does the USDA say about Listeriosis?

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.