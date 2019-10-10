Man arrested for threatening Nags Head Police Department

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for threatening the Nags Head Police Department, the Town of Nags Head announced.

42-year-old Keith Brown allegedly made the threat in a call to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

Officials did not provide any details on the alleged threat.

Brown was charged with four offenses related to the threats, including communicating threats and extortion, and was taken to the Dare County Detention Center on a $610,000 bond.

The town says they take threats seriously and will investigate them fully.

