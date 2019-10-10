× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Return of sunshine, yet coastal flooding continues

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine returns but flooding threat continues…

Mainly dry overnight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. It’ll still be windy with winds out of the north of 10 to 20 mph.

Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds almost everywhere except the immediate coast where there will be more clouds than sun. It will still be windy and “minor” tidal flooding at high tide (9am, 9pm) will continue. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, sunshine will continue Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer highs in the mid 70s. Winds will relax as the area of low pressure continues moving away from the East Coast. Rain will return on Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Friday: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 10-20

Friday Night: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 10th

1903 Hurricane: 74 mph winds Cape Henry, 9′ tides above normal

Tropical Update

1. Cloudiness and showers located off the northeast coast of the United States are associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure that is producing storm-force winds. Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for significant subtropical or tropical cyclone development over the next couple of days while it meanders offshore of the United States. Subtropical or tropical cyclone formation after that time is not anticipated due to strong upper-level winds. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States coasts through late week. Additional information on this system can also be found in local products and High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

