HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton are investigating a fatal hit and run crash.

According to officials, the crash was in the Mercury Boulevard and Newmarket Creek area of the city.

Traffic in the area is blocked going eastbound, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.

More information will be provided when it is released by officials.

