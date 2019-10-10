Coastal Flood Advisory for NE North Carolina and Coastal Virginia

Guinea pigs, bearded dragon rescued from Chesapeake townhouse fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A handful of pets were rescued from a townhouse fire in the 3900 block of Springwood Court in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

The fire is now under control.

Firefighters rescued three guinea pigs and one bearded dragon from the townhouse. The lizard is currently receiving oxygen for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

