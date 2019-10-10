Free health screenings for uninsured women offered in Portsmouth Oct. 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Health Center will host the See, Test & Treat program for uninsured women.

The program is for uninsured women, who will receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings.

The event is a collaborative partnership between the College of American Pathologists Foundation, Sentara and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Women will receive a pelvic exam, along with a Pap test to screen for cervical cancer, and a Clinical Breast Exam, along with a screening mammogram to screen for breast cancer.

The program aims to provide free cervical and breast cancer screening, same-day results, and connection to follow-up care all in one visit – for vulnerable women in communities around the country.

Women interested in getting screened can click here for more information. Call 757-393-6363 to register.

Note: Due to the grant funding the free mammograms, through Sentara and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, residents who live in Virginia Beach or Suffolk are not eligible for the mammograms, however, all residents (of any city) are eligible for the free pap tests. For residents of Virginia Beach or Suffolk that are requesting mammograms, organizers are offering a referral to the Every Woman’s Life program.