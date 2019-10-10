Family fun at the Dinwiddie County Fair on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Dinwiddie County Fair is entering its ninth year in operation and will feature live music, a carnival with more than twenty thrilling rides, exhibits, food vendors and more. Martha Burton shares all the details on the upcoming event, highlighting some of the entertaining performance shows and exhibits that will be there.

The Dinwiddie County Fair is October 11th - 13th at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in North Dinwiddie. Admission is $10 per carload.

Presented by

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

www.petersburgarea.org

(804) 861-1666